Egypt's auto rickshaw gets a new, home-grown challenger
CAIRO, May 11 In his workshop near Cairo's pyramids, Ahmed Saeed Omar has manufactured a mini four-wheeled vehicle that he hopes will fill a gap in the market.
Dec 21 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes a license agreement in Poland with Multimedia Polska SA for video on demand rights for five Mondo TV's series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 11 In his workshop near Cairo's pyramids, Ahmed Saeed Omar has manufactured a mini four-wheeled vehicle that he hopes will fill a gap in the market.
* Mou in relation to its proposed acquisition of entire issued share capital of target company