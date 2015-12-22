BRIEF-Ladder Capital Q1 earnings per share view $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Kungsleden AB :
* Adjusted income-tax returns result in higher tax loss carry-forwards
* Has not fully utilized deduction possibilities and some tax adjustments have not been correct
* Has sent revised income -tax returns to the Swedish Tax Agency claiming increased deductions
* Revised income -tax returns enable company to book a tax revenue in form of a deferred tax asset of 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.5 million) in Q4 of 2015
* A ruling by Swedish Tax Agency on revised tax returns is expected in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5003 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Federated National Holding Company reports first quarter 2017 results