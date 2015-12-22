Dec 22 Kungsleden AB :

* Adjusted income-tax returns result in higher tax loss carry-forwards

* Has not fully utilized deduction possibilities and some tax adjustments have not been correct

* Has sent revised income -tax returns to the Swedish Tax Agency claiming increased deductions

* Revised income -tax returns enable company to book a tax revenue in form of a deferred tax asset of 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.5 million) in Q4 of 2015

* A ruling by Swedish Tax Agency on revised tax returns is expected in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

