Dec 22 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says that in new share issue prospectus is disclosed that value of investment property owned by group at time of approval of prospectus amounted to 52.267 million euros

* Says it is expected that during Q4 2015 a profit of about 2.4 million euros ($2.62 million) will be booked from change of fair value of investment property Source text: bit.ly/1ke9VQo

