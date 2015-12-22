Dec 22 Karolinska Development AB :

* Says the company and Karolinska Institutet Holding AB sign new non-exclusive deal flow agreement

* Aim of the deal is to improve the translation of medical innovations into successful commercial enterprises

* As part of the new agreement, Karolinska Institutet plans to establish a new incubator fund initiative focused on identifying potentially valuable new medical innovations

* Karolinska Development will be a cornerstone investor in the new incubator fund

* Will be able to source opportunities from other academic institutions across the Nordic region

