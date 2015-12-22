BRIEF-Depomed reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.07/shr
* Depomed announces first quarter 2017 financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value
Dec 22 Karolinska Development AB :
* Says the company and Karolinska Institutet Holding AB sign new non-exclusive deal flow agreement
* Aim of the deal is to improve the translation of medical innovations into successful commercial enterprises
* As part of the new agreement, Karolinska Institutet plans to establish a new incubator fund initiative focused on identifying potentially valuable new medical innovations
* Karolinska Development will be a cornerstone investor in the new incubator fund
* Will be able to source opportunities from other academic institutions across the Nordic region
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Depomed announces first quarter 2017 financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value
* Corindus Vascular Robotics reports first quarter 2017 results