Dec 22 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

* Says receives orphan drug designation for Alprolix in Switzerland

* Says an orphan drug designation is to encourage the development of medicines for rare diseases and provides orphan status to drugs and biologics under development.

* Drug candidate Alprolix (rFIXFc) is developed for treatment of haemophilia B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)