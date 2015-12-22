BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Repros Therapeutics Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
* Says receives orphan drug designation for Alprolix in Switzerland
* Says an orphan drug designation is to encourage the development of medicines for rare diseases and provides orphan status to drugs and biologics under development.
* Drug candidate Alprolix (rFIXFc) is developed for treatment of haemophilia B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Repros Therapeutics Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 144.4 percent to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: