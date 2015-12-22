BRIEF-Diodes reports Q1 revenue $236.3 million
* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 GWS Production AB :
* Plans to acquire UK-based Travelogix Ltd to expand the product portfolio and accelerate travel technology knowledge
* Travelogix Ltd provides software for travel optimization for the travel management industry
* Acquisition is planned in two steps
* Initially to acquire 51 pct of shares that will be paid in combination of 30,000 British pounds in cash and 117,374 GWS shares at share price of 18.43 Swedish crowns ($2.17) per share
* Remaining 49 pct can be acquired by GWS after 4 years with a purchase option Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.