Dec 22 GWS Production AB :

* Plans to acquire UK-based Travelogix Ltd to expand the product portfolio and accelerate travel technology knowledge

* Travelogix Ltd provides software for travel optimization for the travel management industry

* Acquisition is planned in two steps

* Initially to acquire 51 pct of shares that will be paid in combination of 30,000 British pounds in cash and 117,374 GWS shares at share price of 18.43 Swedish crowns ($2.17) per share

* Remaining 49 pct can be acquired by GWS after 4 years with a purchase option

