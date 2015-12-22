BRIEF-Ladder Capital Q1 earnings per share view $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Nb Private Equity Partners Ltd
* John Falla appointed as a non-executive director
* Appointment effective from 21 December 2015
* Falla is currently a director of Duet Real Estate Finance Limited and SQN Asset Finance Income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* Federated National Holding Company reports first quarter 2017 results