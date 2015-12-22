BRIEF-Depomed reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.07/shr
* Depomed announces first quarter 2017 financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value
Dec 22 Moberg Pharma Ab
* Moberg pharma expects to announce phase II topline data for BUPI in January Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Depomed announces first quarter 2017 financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value
* Corindus Vascular Robotics reports first quarter 2017 results