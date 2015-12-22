BRIEF-Prudential Financial shareholders approve resolution to vote on executive pay
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
Dec 22 INVL Technology AB :
* Says inventio signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent shares of information system development company Algoritmu sistemos
* Acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2016
* The value of the deal depends on Algoritmu sistemos financial results for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1YxTtYN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
NEW YORK, May 9 Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.