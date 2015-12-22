Dec 22 INVL Technology AB :

* Says inventio signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent shares of information system development company Algoritmu sistemos

* Acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2016

* The value of the deal depends on Algoritmu sistemos financial results for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1YxTtYN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)