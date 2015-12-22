Dec 22 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Majority holding Exozet Berlin GmbH announces largest single contract in its company history

* Contract consists of a binding initial assignment as well as planned support and development services over course of five years with a total volume in mid single-digit million range

* Contract was commissioned by a leading media company

* Expected two-thirds of binding initial assignment will presumably be represented already in 2016 earnings