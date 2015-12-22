BRIEF-First United Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* First united corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
Dec 22 Fair Value Reit AG :
* Has learned that takeover offer of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG for acquisition of all shares of Fair Value REIT has become unconditional
* DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has acquired control over Fair Value REIT-AG in meaning of terms and conditions since December 21, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First united corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook