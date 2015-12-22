Dec 22 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Has learned that takeover offer of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG for acquisition of all shares of Fair Value REIT has become unconditional

* DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has acquired control over Fair Value REIT-AG in meaning of terms and conditions since December 21, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)