BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings LP reports Q1 financial results and outlook
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook
Dec 22 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :
* Sells participation of the Hungarian M6 motorway
* sold participations in two hungarian motorway concession companies M6 Duna (40pct) and M6 Tolna (45 pct) in a joint transaction with Bilfinger Projects Investments Europe GmbH
* Expects a net cash-in from this transaction of around 50 million euros ($54.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces first quarter financial results