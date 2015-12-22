BRIEF-Tripadvisor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* In 2017, expect to invest roughly $70-80 million on television, starting in the U.S. as well as in a handful of other markets
Dec 22 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Kotipizza Group's subsidiary Helsinki Foodstock has signed agreement to continue providing distribution services to the Subway restaurant chain in Finland
* Agreement is not estimated to have a material effect on Kotipizza Group's earnings in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 9 U.S. live cattle and feeder cattle futures declined 2 percent or more on Tuesday, reversing from earlier gains as traders took profits on concern that surging prices could hurt beef demand, traders and analysts said. Lean hog futures were higher at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange but finished well off their session peaks, succumbing to pressure from the drop in cattle. CME June live cattle futures settled 2.800 cents lower at 1