Dec 22 Igoria Trade SA :

* Starts its operations in Romania

* To offer its services, such as transfers of funds, payments, currency exchange and escrow trust account, via Trejdoo.com platform

* At the beginning will cooperate with four banks: BRD (Sociate Generale Group), BCR - Banka Comerciala Romana, Raiffeisen Bank and BancPost