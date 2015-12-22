BRIEF-Nuance announces Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Nuance Communications Inc - In Q2 of fiscal 2017, Nuance reported GAAP revenue of $499.6 million, compared to $478.7 million a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Igoria Trade SA :
* Starts its operations in Romania
* To offer its services, such as transfers of funds, payments, currency exchange and escrow trust account, via Trejdoo.com platform
* At the beginning will cooperate with four banks: BRD (Sociate Generale Group), BCR - Banka Comerciala Romana, Raiffeisen Bank and BancPost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.