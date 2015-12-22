BRIEF-Tripadvisor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* In 2017, expect to invest roughly $70-80 million on television, starting in the U.S. as well as in a handful of other markets
Dec 22 Eurosnack SA :
* Resolves to lower its capital to 809,316 zlotys from 4.0 million zlotys via lowering of its shares nominal value to 0.2 zloty each from 1.0 zloty ($0.26) each
* Resolves to issue up to 16,083,314 series I shares at issue price of 0.22 zlotys per share without pre-emptive rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 9 U.S. live cattle and feeder cattle futures declined 2 percent or more on Tuesday, reversing from earlier gains as traders took profits on concern that surging prices could hurt beef demand, traders and analysts said. Lean hog futures were higher at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange but finished well off their session peaks, succumbing to pressure from the drop in cattle. CME June live cattle futures settled 2.800 cents lower at 1