BRIEF-Diodes reports Q1 revenue $236.3 million
* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Announces commercial partnership with Jones Packaging Inc
* Has received order for NFC OpenSense labels for packaging integration with global pharmaceutical products
* Companies are collaborating to integrate Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense technology into paperboard pharma packaging and establish key manufacturing processes for production on Jones' high speed lines
Jones/Thinfilm smart packaging collaboration will be funded, in part, by grants from both Swedish and Canadian governments
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.