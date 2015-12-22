BRIEF-First United Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* First united corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
Dec 22 Allianz
* Says refinancing amounts to 163.4 million eur
* Says refinancing real estate portfolio from eurosic sa
* Says refinancing runs over 20 years at fixed rate and leverage of 55 percent Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* First united corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook