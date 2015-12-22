BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
Dec 22 Agrowill Group AB
* Says Ekoagros completed certification process of all owned and leased farmland areas and livestock of Agrowill Group, AB as organic
* Says following certification, group is eligible to receive payments (by preliminary calculations - around 4 million euros ($4.37 million)) for organic farming Source text: bit.ly/1QHB908
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: