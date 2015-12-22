Dec 22 Agrowill Group AB

* Says Ekoagros completed certification process of all owned and leased farmland areas and livestock of Agrowill Group, AB as organic

* Says following certification, group is eligible to receive payments (by preliminary calculations - around 4 million euros ($4.37 million)) for organic farming Source text: bit.ly/1QHB908

