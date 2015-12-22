BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Repros Therapeutics Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Sectra AB
* Says Sectra and major private care provider extend cooperation with a new contract for two countries
* Says has signed a new six-year contract with Unilabs
* Says the order value amounts to approximately EUR 6.5 million
* Q1 revenue rose 144.4 percent to $5.0 million