BRIEF-Yelp reports Q1 revenue $197.3 million
* Q1 revenue $197.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million
Dec 22 Ideal Group SA :
* Says Toshiba Corp terminates commerce of computers in many international markets including Europe until the end of March 2016
* Says the discontinuation of the business will result in reduction of Group's annual turnover but not significant reduction in profitability Source text: bit.ly/1RCMq1K
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $197.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S