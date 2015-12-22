Dec 22 Societe De Developpement Industriel Et Agricole Ltee :

* Approve resolution fall sale of co to Medine Limited for total consideration of 86.8 million rupees

* Approve resolution fall appointment of Y R Basgeet as the liquidator of the company

* Says shareholders of co have approved the special resolutions on 22 December 2015

* Approved resolutions for voluntary shareholders' winding up of the company

* Trading of shares on development enterprise market of stock exchange of mauritius is suspended Source : bit.ly/1MteuwI Further company coverage: