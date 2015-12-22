BRIEF-Yelp reports Q1 revenue $197.3 million
* Q1 revenue $197.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million
Dec 22 Precise Biometrics AB
* Says signs license agreement with FocalTech systems
* Says royalty revenues are volume dependant and cannot be forecasted at this point
* Says the agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics' software and for support & maintenance, which will be recognized starting from the fourth quarter 2015 For the original story click here: here,c9889375 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S