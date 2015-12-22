Dec 22 Precise Biometrics AB

* Says signs license agreement with FocalTech systems

* Says royalty revenues are volume dependant and cannot be forecasted at this point

* Says the agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics' software and for support & maintenance, which will be recognized starting from the fourth quarter 2015