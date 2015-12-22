Dec 22 Greybull Capital LLP:

* Confirms that it has signed a letter of intent with Tata Steel to enter exclusive discussions on possible acquisition

* Whilst this is an important milestone, much work remains to be done to reach a successful outcome

* Talks on possible acquisition of long products Europe business based in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire.