BRIEF-Yelp reports Q1 revenue $197.3 million
* Q1 revenue $197.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million
Dec 22 Singulus Technologies AG :
* Signs contract for delivery of crystalline solar cell production line
* Financing of project in amount of approximately 20.0 million euros ($22 million) is still open and is expected later in year 2016
* Contract is still under restriction of approval of relevant committees from Singulus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S