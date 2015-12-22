BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
Dec 22 NP3 Fastigheter AB :
* Has bought 4 properties in Umeå with an underlying property value of 118.8 million Swedish crowns ($14.05 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4566 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)