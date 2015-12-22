BRIEF-Nuance announces Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Nuance Communications Inc - In Q2 of fiscal 2017, Nuance reported GAAP revenue of $499.6 million, compared to $478.7 million a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA :
* Says announces 10-year collaboration with Acumen Communications Limited (ACL)
* Says ACL and Intralot also cooperate with Safaricom
* Says deal concerns sports betting in Kenya, under the commerce name "mCHEZA"
* Says Safaricom offers a payment platform via mobile "MPESA", data center and cloud services Source text: bit.ly/1m63Ozk
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.