Dec 22 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA :

* Says announces 10-year collaboration with Acumen Communications Limited (ACL)

* Says ACL and Intralot also cooperate with Safaricom

* Says deal concerns sports betting in Kenya, under the commerce name "mCHEZA"

* Says Safaricom offers a payment platform via mobile "MPESA", data center and cloud services Source text: bit.ly/1m63Ozk

