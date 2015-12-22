LIVESTOCK-Cattle fall 2 pct on profit-taking reversal; hogs firm

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 9 U.S. live cattle and feeder cattle futures declined 2 percent or more on Tuesday, reversing from earlier gains as traders took profits on concern that surging prices could hurt beef demand, traders and analysts said. Lean hog futures were higher at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange but finished well off their session peaks, succumbing to pressure from the drop in cattle. CME June live cattle futures settled 2.800 cents lower at 1