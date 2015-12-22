Dec 22 Connect Group Plc

* Payment of deferred consideration pursuant to acquisition of Tuffnells Parcels Express

* Conditions relating to payment of deferred consideration for first year of three-year earn-out period to Tuffnells management sellers and option sellers have now been satisfied in full

* Will pay deferred consideration of approximately 8.7 million stg to Tuffnells management sellers and option sellers