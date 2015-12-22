BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
Dec 22 Schnigge Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :
* Announces voluntary public tender offer to the holders of bonds of Singulus Technologies AG
* Purchase offer is divided into two steps
* Tender 1 is valid for bonds with maximum total nominal amount of up to 4 million euros ($4.4 million), can be accepted until Dec. 29
* Tender 2 applies to bonds with a maximum total nominal amount of 5 million euros, can be accepted from Dec 30, 2015 until Jan. 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)