BRIEF-Nortel Canada announces effectiveness of Settlement and Plans Support Agreement
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
Dec 22 Masonite Africa Ltd :
* Board believes there is a reasonable prospect of rescuing company and developing a business rescue plan
* Resolved that it will be in best interest of co and its stakeholders to commence with voluntary business rescue proceedings
* Has also resolved to appoint Pierre Berrange of Berrange Incorporated as business rescue practitioner
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively