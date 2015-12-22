Dec 22 Airbus Group

* Enters into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares of the Navtech group of companies, a global provider of flight operations solutions

* Says Navtech generates annual revenues of around $42 million and employs over 250 employees, mainly based in Waterloo, Canada, and in Hersham and Cardiff, Wales, UK Source text: bit.ly/1J38IHx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)