Dec 22 African Dawn Capital Ltd

* HEPS of 0.10 cents for 6 mths to Aug. 31 versus a headline loss per share 1.24 cents year ago

* Revenue increased from 17.8 mln rand to 20.7 mln rand for 6 mths to Aug. 31

* Graham Hope will join board as chief financial officer with effect from Jan. 11 2016