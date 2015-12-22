TripAdvisor's quarterly revenue rises 5.7 pct, shares up
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.
Dec 22 DocCheck AG :
* Unit DocCheck Guano AG acquires additional holdings
* On Dec. 9, DocCheck Guano acquired a substantial stake in PatientZero Games GmbH
* On Dec. 18, DocCheck Guano acquired shares in HRTBT Medical Solutions GmbH
* Purchase price for two investments was not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017