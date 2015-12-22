UPDATE 4-Home Capital to sell C$1.5 billion worth of mortgages
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
Dec 22 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc :
* Dominic Dodd,independent non-executive director,will retire from board at conclusion of forthcoming AGM on Wednesday 20 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
* Greenberg's company Starr plans U.S. Supreme Court appeal (Adds planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal, comments)