BRIEF-Vital Therapies announces Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Vital Therapies announces first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Carmat
* Says third patient, who was implanted with a Carmat prosthesis on April 8, died on morning of Dec. 18
* Says analyses carried out do not show that prosthesis was involved in patient's death
* Says is continuing feasibility study Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vital Therapies announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Genomic Health announces first quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress