Dec 23 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Sanofi has submitted Lixilan for regulatory review in the US, triggering a $20 million
milestone payment
* The regulatory submission is an important step towards potentially making LixiLan
available as a new treatment option for adult Type 2 diabetes patients in the US
* Sanofi has redeemed a Priority Review Voucher for LixiLan, which will shorten the
regulatory review time from 10 months to 6 months, if the FDA accepts the submission
* Including the $20 million payment from Sanofi, milestone revenue to Zealand in
2015 amounts to 21 million euros, in accordance with the financial guidance
* All pipeline development milestones outlined by Zealand for achievement in 2015, have now
been successfully met
* Zealand receives royalty revenue on Sanofi's sales of Lyxumia outside US which amounted
to 20.6 million Danish crowns ($3.0 million) for first nine months of 2015
* A regulatory submission of LixiLan in Europe is expected by Sanofi in Q1 2016
* 2015 full year net operating expenses are expected to be in high end of a range of 225
million-235 million crowns (30 million-32 million euros)
($1 = 6.8210 Danish crowns)
