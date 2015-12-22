BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
Dec 22 Fortum
* says Swedish tax authority assessment on intragroup loans for 2013 results in double-taxation
* says has received an income tax assessment of approximately EUR 29 million (approximately SEK 273 million)
* says will appeal decision to Swedish administrative court and ask for deferment of payment, has not made provisionsFurther company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)