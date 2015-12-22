BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
Dec 22 Bleecker SA :
* Q1 revenue 7.4 million euros versus 7.3 million euros ($8.0 million) a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)