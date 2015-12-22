Dec 22 Selvita SA :

* Signs deal with Merck KGaA for development and commercialization of oncological terapeutical molecules developed by Selvita in 2013-2015 under its cancer metabolism platform

* Maximum amount of revenues from milestones for company during first five years of the agreement is 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million)

* In case of successful commercialization and launch of drug by Merck maximum payment for company will be 16.5 million euros 

* Will receive additional payment of 0.2 million euros from Merck in Q4 2015