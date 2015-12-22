Dec 22 Selvita SA :
* Signs deal with Merck KGaA for development and
commercialization of oncological terapeutical molecules
developed by Selvita in 2013-2015 under its cancer metabolism
platform
* Maximum amount of revenues from milestones for company
during first five years of the agreement is 1.9 million euros
($2.1 million)
* In case of successful commercialization and launch of drug
by Merck maximum payment for company will be 16.5 million euros
* Will receive additional payment of 0.2 million euros from
Merck in Q4 2015
