Dec 22 Docdata NV :

* Completes transaction with Assa Abloy and announces time schedule for additional interim distribution of 2.50 euros ($2.74) per share

* Dividend ex-date is Jan. 5, 2016; record date Jan. 6, 2016 and payment date Jan. 11, 2016