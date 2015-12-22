BRIEF-Calix reports Q1 revenue $117.5 million
* Q1 revenue $117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.2 million
Dec 22 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Says its Health division has partnered with Halifax Health to improve sepsis outcomes by integrating POC Advisor into clinical workflow Source text: bit.ly/1QVUrxi
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.2 million
May 9 Nvidia Corp reported a 48.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its graphics chips and its diversification into fast-growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.