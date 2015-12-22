UPDATE 4-Home Capital to sell C$1.5 billion worth of mortgages
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
Dec 22 Txcell SA :
* Implements two-year, no-minimum-draw standby equity facility with Societe Generale, by way of issuance of 1,150,000 warrants Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
* Greenberg's company Starr plans U.S. Supreme Court appeal (Adds planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal, comments)