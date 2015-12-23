Dec 23 Xchanging Plc

* as announced by csc this morning, csc now owns or has irrevocable undertakings, to accept its recommended cash offer from 57.06 percent of xchanging share capital

* notes announcement by csc that it has purchased 9.99 per cent of xchanging's existing ordinary share capital from capita Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)