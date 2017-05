Dec 23 Olainfarm AS :

* Says preliminary plans of as Olainfarm for 2016 provide for sales increase of 3% while profit could remain at levels forecast for 2015 of 15 million euros ($16.39 million), or slightly shrink

* More precise forecasts will be approved by an AGM of Olainfarm to be held in June 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)