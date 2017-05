Dec 23 Allgeier SE :

* Divests b+m Informatik AG subsidiary

* Has reached agreement with Main Capital Partners, Hague, concerning sale of its subsidiary b+m Informatik AG

* The purchase price will lie within normal market valuation range for type of business being sold

* A single digit amount in millions of euros will accrue to Allgeier from transaction Source text for Eikon:

