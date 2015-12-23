Dec 23 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc
* Trading update
* Announces a trading update for financial year ending 31
December 2015
* Difficult market conditions have prevailed in second half
of year resulting in a decline in capital market transactions
leading to lower revenue in 2015
* Remains confident of future prospects of company
* number of corporate transactions being deferred into
2016
* Will result in an expected loss after tax for current
financial year from normal operations of approximately 4 mln stg
to 4.5 mln stg
