Dec 23 GHP Specialty Care Publ AB

* Says wins procurement process to run public health care in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

* Says revenue is decided each quarter on basis of how well we have delivered and GHP expects to have a good operating margin from these operations

* Says this agreement is expected to have a considerable positive impact on ghp

* Says will be positively impacted by this as early as a few months into 2016

* Says will have somewhat higher costs than normal during the second half of 2015 due to the procurement process and the work of winning the contract

* Says the first half of 2016 will be affected by certain start-up costs

* Says will communicate more specific information shortly and in conjunction with the year-end report for 2015