Dec 23 GHP Specialty Care Publ AB
* Says wins procurement process to run public health care in
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
* Says revenue is decided each quarter on basis of how well
we have delivered and GHP expects to have a good operating
margin from these operations
* Says this agreement is expected to have a considerable
positive impact on ghp
* Says will be positively impacted by this as early as a few
months into 2016
* Says will have somewhat higher costs than normal during
the second half of 2015 due to the procurement process and the
work of winning the contract
* Says the first half of 2016 will be affected by certain
start-up costs
* Says will communicate more specific information shortly
and in conjunction with the year-end report for 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)