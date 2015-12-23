Dec 23 Dawn Properties Ltd :
* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of $2.3
million, 14 percent lower from year ago
* Justin Dowa resigned as Chief Executive Officer and
Director of the company with effect from 1 December 2015
* The board has appointed Patrick Matute as Chief Executive
Officer with effect from 1 December 2015
* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group profit before income
tax $153,163 versus $798,952 year ago
* In view of current economic challenges and the subdued
performance, board resolved not to declare an interim dividend
Source (bit.ly/1kgt18D)
