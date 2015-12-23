Dec 23 Dawn Properties Ltd :

* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of $2.3 million, 14 percent lower from year ago

* Justin Dowa resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the company with effect from 1 December 2015

* The board has appointed Patrick Matute as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 December 2015

* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group profit before income tax $153,163 versus $798,952 year ago

* In view of current economic challenges and the subdued performance, board resolved not to declare an interim dividend