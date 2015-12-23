Dec 23 Presco Group SA :
* Its unit Presco Investments Ltd signs with Secapital
S.a.r.l, unit of Kruk SA, contract for sale of 200
percent stake in Presco Investments S.a.r.l.
* Its unit to sell Presco Investments s.a.r.l. to Secapital
S.a.r.l for no more than 216.8 million zlotys ($55.80 million)
* Under the contract, Secapital plans to acquire also rights
on liabilities portfolios of nominal value of 2.7 billion zlotys
owned by PRESCO Investment I NS FIZ and Presco Investments S.a
r.l.
* The parties intend that the transaction closure day will
be no later than May 30, 2016
($1 = 3.8850 zlotys)
