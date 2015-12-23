Dec 23 Finnair Oyj :

* Finnair has entered into a memorandum of understanding with GE Capital Aviation Services Limited (IPO-GCAS.HK), on the sale and leaseback of two Airbus A350 aircraft

* The value of the transaction at present foreign exchange rates is approximately 265 million euros ($290 million)

* The lease period is 12 years, and it includes extension options

* Arrangement, including the gain on sale and currency gains on pre delivery payments and currency hedges, is expected to have a positive, non-recurring effect of about 90 million euro on Finnair's oeprating profit

* The income will be recognized in connection with each delivery, which given current delivery schedules will be reflected in the Q3 2016 and Q1 2017 financial statements, respectively Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)